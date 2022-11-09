TotalEnergies CEO says West, rest of world differ on Ukraine war















PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The rest of the world, namely countries in Asia and Africa, does not share the Western world's view of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, said the head of TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) which has refused to drop its Russian assets.

"The vision which we have of this conflict in the Western camp is by no means shared by the vast majority of the rest of the world," TotalEnergies' Chairman and Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne told the French parliament's foreign affairs committee on Wednesday.

Last month, TotalEnergies said it had received around $748 million in dividends from its Russian assets in the first nine months of the year.

Unlike London-based rivals BP (BP.L) and Shell (SHEL.L), TotalEnergies has held on to investments in Russia, including minority stakes in gas producer Novatek and liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG 2.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Barbara Lewis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.