Trapped civilians in Ukraine must be allowed to leave safely -UN's Bachelet
GENEVA, March 8 (Reuters) - U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called on Tuesday for civilians trapped in active hostilities in numerous areas of Ukraine to be able to leave safely.
Pro-Ukrainian activists have been unlawfully detained in the east of their homeland, while people considered pro-Russian have been beaten in Ukraine, she said in a speech to the Human Rights Council, citing reports received by her office.
"I repeat my urgent call for a peaceful end to hostilities," Bachelet told the Geneva forum by video message.
Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Catherine Evans
