Treasury's Yellen, Japan's Suzuki to discuss weak yen, more sanctions on Russia

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will discuss ways to further strengthen Western sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine when she meets with Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Tuesday, the Treasury Department said.

Yellen's meeting will also focus on working with Japan and other trusted partners to build stronger and more resilient supply chains to help lower prices for consumers in the United States, where inflation is running at 40-year highs, it said.

A comprehensive agenda will also include currencies, a Japanese official said, as the yen hit a fresh 24-year low beyond 137 yen to the dollar on Monday amid worry about the rising cost of living.

"Currencies will be discussed as one of various issues," the official said.

Authorities will keep close watch on currencies with a sense of urgency, the official said. What matters most in judging any response to currencies is not their levels but the velocity of their moves, whether they are up or down.

The U.S. Treasury secretary paid her respects to slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest serving modern leader at a private wake on Monday evening, lauding his work to increase Japan's prosperity and advance the status of women.

She canceled a public speech at the Port of Yokohama out of deference to Abe's death, but will still meet privately with Japanese business leaders to discuss how improved supply chain resiliency and greater use of "friend-shoring" can help ease inflationary pressures and address the bottlenecks.

Yellen will also continue talks with Japan about setting a price cap on Russian oil to limit Moscow's profits and help lower energy prices.

The two sides will likely affirm conformity to a price cap but stop short of reaching any concrete agreement on a scheme, a Japanese official said.

On Wednesday, Yellen will travel to Indonesia to meet with Suzuki and other Group of 20 finance officials for their July 15-16 gatherings.

