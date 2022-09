Trudeau says Canada is steadfast in its support of Ukraine

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with local youth to plant a tree at Area Conservation area in Milton, Ontario, Canada on September 2, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday his country was "steadfast in its support of Ukraine" and would continue to provide aid to the country as it defends itself against a months-long invasion by Russia.

Trudeau, in London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, is scheduled to meet Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Sunday evening.

