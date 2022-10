TUNIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Tunisian coast guard recovered the bodies of 15 migrants off the coast of Mahdia, the state news agency said on Thursday.

Authorities will work to identify the bodies, including the bodies of African migrants, it added.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Mark Porter











