Tunisia finds tunnel near French envoy's residence; anti-terrorism forces investigating

TUNIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Tunisia has discovered a tunnel near the French ambassador's residence from a house frequented by a known extremist, and anti-terrorism forces are investigating, the Tunisian Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

French diplomats were not immediately available for comment.

Tunisian security forces have thwarted most militant plots in recent years and have grown better at responding to those that occur say Western diplomats.

The last major attacks took place in 2015 when militants killed scores of people in two separate assaults at a museum in Tunis and a beach resort in Sousse.

The French residence is located in a walled compound in the upscale suburb of La Marsa, with private housing on two sides.

Reporting by Mohamed Argoubi and Angus McDowall

