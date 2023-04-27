Tunisian president appoints new ambassador to Syria - presidency
CAIRO, April 27 (Reuters) - Tunisia's President Kais Saied on Thursday appointed a new ambassador to Syria, the Tunisian presidency said in a statement, the latest Arab move to end Syria's regional isolation.
Tunisia cut off diplomatic relations with Syria nearly a decade ago to protest Assad's crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations in 2011 that developed into civil war in which hundreds of thousands of civilians have been killed and millions sent fleeing.
Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Enas Alashray;
