Turkey, Armenia free to start direct air cargo trade - Anadolu agency















ISTANBUL, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Turkey and Armenia are free to start direct air cargo as of the start of this year, Turkish state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Friday, as part of moves by the two countries to fix ties after decades of animosity.

Anadolu cited diplomatic sources as saying that the decision to allow the direct air cargo trade from Jan. 1 was taken as a result of talks between the two countries' special representatives during a process of normalising relations.

The sources said the Turkish trade ministry had informed Turkish exporters' associations of the decision. In July, Turkey's foreign ministry said the air cargo trade would start at the earliest possible date.

Turkey and Armenia held the first round of talks in more than 10 years in January 2022 and have held further talks since then.

Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Hugh Lawson











