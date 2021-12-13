Turkey, Armenia to mutually appoint envoys to normalise ties -Turkish minister

ANKARA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that Turkey and Armenia will mutually appoint special envoys to discuss steps to normalise ties, and added they will also restart charter flights between Istanbul and Yerevan.

Armenia and Turkey signed a landmark peace accord in 2009 to restore ties and open their shared border after decades, but the deal was never ratified and ties have remained tense. During the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict last year, Ankara supported Azerbaijan and accused Yerevan of occupying Azeri territories.

Speaking at his ministry's budget discussions in parliament, Cavusoglu said Turkey would coordinate steps to normalise ties with Armenia with Azerbaijan.

