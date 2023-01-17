Turkey calls Swedish prosecutor's inaction over Erdogan effigy "absurd"















ISTANBUL, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that a Swedish prosecutor not taking action over an incident where President Tayyip Erdogan's effigy was hung in Stockholm was "absurd."

Speaking at a news conference, Cavusoglu said the incident was a racist attack and constituted a hate crime. Sweden should not try to fool Turkey by calling it freedom of speech, he added.

A Swedish prosecutor said on Monday there would be no formal investigation into the demonstration last week in which a life-size effigy of Erdogan was hung from a lamppost by its feet, the Aftonbladet reported.

