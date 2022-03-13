Turkey hopes Russia will not take negative stance in Iran nuclear talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Antalya, Turkey March 10, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA, March 13 (Reuters) - Turkey hopes Russia will not take a negative stance during talks to revive a 2015 Iran nuclear deal after a last-minute demand by Moscow forced talks to pause, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.

Negotiators have reached the final stages of discussions to restore the deal, which lifted sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear programme, long seen by the West as a cover for developing atomic bombs.

But Russian demands of guarantees to protect its trade with Iran after it was hit with a slew of sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine risked a collapse of talks. read more

Speaking to reporters in the southern city of Antalya after a diplomacy forum, Cavusoglu said any negative stance by Moscow would impact everyone, including Russia.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Daren Butler Editing by Mark Potter

