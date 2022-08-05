Turkey-Russia to act in cooperation against terrorism in Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting in Sochi, Russia August 5, 2022. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS

ISTANBUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan confirmed determination to act in cooperation against terror organisations in Syria, according to a joint statement following their bilateral meeting.

During the four-hour meeting at the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Friday, the leaders agreed to take steps to increase trade volumes and meet both parties' expectations over economic and energy issues, according to the joint statement.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Chris Reese

