Turkey, Russia, Iran, Syria hold "constructive" talks, Ankara says















ANKARA, April 25 (Reuters) - The defence ministers and intelligence chiefs of Turkey, Russia, Iran and Syria held "constructive" talks in Moscow on Tuesday, Ankara said, amid efforts to rebuild Turkey-Syria ties after years of animosity during the Syrian war.

The Turkish Defence Ministry statement said the ministers and intelligence service chiefs discussed strengthening security in Syria and the normalisation of ties between Ankara and Damascus in the meeting.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Daren Butler











