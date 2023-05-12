Turkey says deal extending Black Sea grain deal nearing

Palau flagged bulker MKK1, carrying grain under UN’s Black Sea grain initiative, is towed free after running aground in Istanbul's Bosphorus
Palau flagged bulker MKK1, carrying grain under UN’s Black Sea grain initiative, is towed free after running aground in Istanbul's Bosphorus, Turkey January 16, 2023. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Caliskan

ISTANBUL, May 12 (Reuters) - Parties to the Black Sea grain deal are approaching an agreement on extending it after two days of talks in Istanbul between Ukrainian, Russian, Turkish and UN officials, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said.

Russia has said that the deal would expire unless Moscow secured guarantees that its demands would be met by the deadline of May 18. Akar's comment was released by his ministry in a statement on Friday.

Reporting by Mert Ozkan; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next