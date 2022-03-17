Turkey says hopes for humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine's Mariupol

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a news conference after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia March 16, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool

ISTANBUL, March 17 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that he hoped for a humanitarian ceasefire in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where he said more than 100 Turkish citizens were still located.

In a joint news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Lviv, broadcast on Turkish television, Cavusoglu said he had proposed a 24-hour ceasefire to be monitored by humanitarian groups.

Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen

