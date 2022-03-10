Turkey says Lavrov-Kuleba meeting was civil despite all difficulties

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (L) meets with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Antalya, Turkey March 10, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

ANTALYA, Turkey, March 10 (Reuters) - The meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers in Turkey on Thursday was civil despite all the difficulties and the most important outcome of the talks was establishing contact, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Speaking at a news conference after the meeting between Dmytro Kuleba and Sergei Lavrov, which Cavusoglu also attended, he said there was a need for both a humanitarian corridor from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol and for a sustainable ceasefire.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans

