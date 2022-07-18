Turkey says Ukraine, Russia, U.N. meeting this week on grain corridor "probable"

A field of winter wheat is pictured outside Bashtanka, Mykolaiv region, as Russia's attacks on Ukraine continue, Ukraine June 9, 2022. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

ANKARA, July 18 (Reuters) - Officials from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations will most likely meet this week to discuss resuming Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday.

Last week, Akar said Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the U.N. would sign a deal this week on the grain exports corridor, but U.N. chief Antonio Guterres warned there was still "a long way to go" before there would be peace talks to end the war. read more

Akar said on Monday there was an agreement on "a plan, general principles" regarding the export corridor, and added a meeting between all parties to discuss details was "probable" this week.

He said technical matters like forming a monitoring centre in Istanbul, identifying safe routes, and checkpoints at port exits and entries were on the agenda.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Yesim Dikmen; Editing by Daren Butler

