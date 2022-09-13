Turkey to stand by Azerbaijan through tensions with Armenia -foreign minister

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrives at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia July 8, 2022. Nyoman Budhiana/Pool via REUTERS/

ANKARA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Turkey will continue to stand by Azerbaijan and will never leave it alone, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, after clashes erupted between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.

Speaking at a conference, Cavusoglu added that Ankara's relations with Armenia were not independent of Yerevan-Baku ties.

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have blamed each other for overnight clashes along the border, in a resumption of decades-old hostilities linked to the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. read more

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen

