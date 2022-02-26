1 minute read
Turkey urges stop to Russian military operations in phone call with Lavrov
ISTANBUL, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called for a stop to Russian military operations in Ukraine during a telephone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Saturday.
In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Cavusoglu had reiterated during the call that Ankara was ready to host the Russian and Ukrainian leaders for peace talks.
Reporting by Yesim Dikmen Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Gareth Jones
