Turkey urges stop to Russian military operations in phone call with Lavrov

ISTANBUL, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called for a stop to Russian military operations in Ukraine during a telephone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Saturday.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Cavusoglu had reiterated during the call that Ankara was ready to host the Russian and Ukrainian leaders for peace talks.

