Turkey's Erdogan, Greece's Mitsotakis to meet at July NATO summit

[1/2] Newly elected Greek Prime Minister and Leader of New Democracy conservative party Kyriakos Mitsotakis attends the handover ceremony at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, June 26, 2023. REUTERS/Louiza Vradi

ISTANBUL/ATHENS, June 26 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Vilnius next month, Mitsotakis' office said on Monday, a day after he won a national election.

Mitsotakis was sworn in for a second term as prime minister on Monday following a resounding election win.

Ergodan, who was elected to his third term last month, congratulated Mitsotakis in a phone call, the Turkish Presidency said on Monday.

He said the two re-elected governments create an opportunity for bilateral relations between the neighbouring countries.

Greece and Turkey, both NATO allies but historic foes, have been at odds for decades over a range of issues from airspace to maritime zones in the eastern Mediterranean, migration and ethnically split Cyprus.

