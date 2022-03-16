1 minute read
Turkey's Erdogan, Poland's Duda call for diplomatic efforts on Ukraine conflict
ANKARA, March 16 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he agreed with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on the need for an acceleration of diplomatic efforts to end Russia's aggression on Ukraine.
In a joint press conference with Duda in Ankara, Erdogan also said he would attend the NATO summit in Brussels on March 24.
