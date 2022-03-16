Turkey's Erdogan, Poland's Duda call for diplomatic efforts on Ukraine conflict

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer

ANKARA, March 16 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he agreed with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on the need for an acceleration of diplomatic efforts to end Russia's aggression on Ukraine.

In a joint press conference with Duda in Ankara, Erdogan also said he would attend the NATO summit in Brussels on March 24.

