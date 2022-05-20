Turkey's Erdogan says to speak to Finland on Saturday

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey May 18, 2022. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ISTANBUL, May 20 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he will speak to Finland on Saturday, while maintaining his opposition to Sweden and Finland's NATO membership bids a week after he first voiced objections to the move.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Erdogan said he had discussed the issue with the Dutch prime minister on Friday and would also speak to Britain on Saturday. He did not specify who he would speak to in Finland or Britain.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Can Sezer Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Jonathan Spicer

