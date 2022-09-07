Turkey's Erdogan says West's 'provocative' policies towards Russia not correct

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a joint news conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (not pictured) during a visit to Belgrade, Serbia September 7, 2022. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

BELGRADE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he did not think the West's "provocative" policies towards Russia was correct, after the European Union proposed a price cap on Russian gas.

President Vladimir Putin had earlier threatened to halt all supplies if the EU took such a step, raising the risk of rationing in some of the world's richest countries this winter. Erdogan was speaking at a news conference with the Serbian president in Belgrade.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen

