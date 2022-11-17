Turkey's Erdogan sees issues over purchase of U.S. F-16 jets resolved soon

[1/2] US President Joe Biden (L) speaks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting as part of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Bali, Indonesia, 15 November 2022. The 17th Group of Twenty (G20) Heads of State and Government Summit runs from 15 to 16 November 2022. Made Nagi/Pool via REUTERS















ANKARA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan expects issues around Turkey's purchase of U.S. F-16 jets to be resolved soon, following a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of a G20 summit.

In an interview with reporters on his way back from the summit in Bali, Erdogan said Biden had told him the issue was "in his hands", a readout of his comments on the plane showed.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Yesim Dikmen Editing by Mark Potter











