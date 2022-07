Turkey's Erdogan to visit Mexico in July 2023 - Mexico foreign ministry

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrives at National Defence University for a graduation ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey July 1, 2022. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

MEXICO CITY, July 7 (Reuters) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Mexico in July 2023, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and his ministry said.

"He'll be welcome," Ebrard, who is in Indonesia representing Mexico at the G20 Heads of State and Government Summit, said in a tweet Thursday morning Mexico time.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.