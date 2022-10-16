Turkish authorities not involved with migrants at Greek border -deputy minister















ISTANBUL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Turkey denied involvement in an incident where Greece found 92 illegal migrants close to its northern border with Turkey, Turkish Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Catakli said late on Saturday.

"As you couldn't find one single case of a human rights violation by Turkey, you just seek to expose the image of your own cruelty as if Turkey did it," Catakli said on Twitter replying to a tweet by Notis Mitarachi, Greek Minister of Migration.

Greek police said on Saturday that they have rescued a group of 92 migrants who were discovered naked and believed to have crossed into Greek territory from Turkey illegally.

Catakli also called on Greece to stop "manipulation and dishonesty".

Reporting by Ece Toksabay Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Louise Heavens











