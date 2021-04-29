Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said on Thursday there was no point in holding formal talks on Cyprus without recognition of his state, and that he will not turn back from the two-state proposal his delegation made.

After a three-day summit attempting to break a four-year impasse in peace negotiations, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a joint news conference with Tatar that Greek Cypriots did not bring a new proposal to the talks in Geneva.

