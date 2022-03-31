Turkish prosecutor seeks to halt trial of Saudi suspects in Khashoggi killing

A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal/File Photo

ISTANBUL, March 31 (Reuters) - A Turkish prosecutor asked a court on Thursday to halt the trial in absentia of Saudi suspects over the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, and transfer the case to Saudi authorities.

The court said it would ask for the Justice Ministry's opinion on the request. It set the next hearing for April 7.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.