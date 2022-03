Turkish, Russian defence ministers discuss Ukraine by phone -RIA

A Turkish flag is pictured on a boat with the Ortakoy Mosque in the background in Istanbul, Turkey September 5, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Russia and Turkey's defence ministers discussed Ukraine by telephone on Tuesday as well as cooperation, the RIA news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying.

The call took place at Turkey's request, it said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.