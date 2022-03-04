Two children, 5 adults killed in Russian air strike in Kyiv region, say Ukraine police

LVIV, Ukraine, March 4 (Reuters) - A Russian air strike on a rural residential area in Kyiv region killed at least seven people on Friday, including two children, Ukraine state police said in a statement.

Police said the strike hit the village of Markhalivka, around 10 kilometres (6 miles) from the southwestern outskirts of the capital.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.