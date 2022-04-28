Russia fires on Kyiv, two explosions heard in central district, says mayor Klitschko

KYIV, April 28 (Reuters) - Two explosions rocked a central district of Kyiv on Thursday evening after Russian forces fired on the Ukrainian capital, mayor Vitali Klitschko said in an online post.

Klitschko said authorities were gathering details about possible casualties. Reuters eyewitnesses had earlier reported the sound of two blasts in the city.

Reporting by Reuters, writing by David Ljunggren, editing by Chris Reese and Toby Chopra

