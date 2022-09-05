Two IAEA staff expected to stay at nuclear plant on 'permanent basis'- Ukraine

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi leaves after attending a news conference after his return from Ukraine where he and his team visited the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, at Vienna airport in Schwechat, Austria, September 2, 2022. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

KYIV, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Two IAEA mission members are expected to stay at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on a "permanent basis," Ukraine's Energoatom said on Monday, adding that four other representatives had left the station's territory.

The Ukrainian power plant was captured by Russia in March but continues to be operated by Ukrainian engineers and supply electricity to Ukraine's grid.

Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by William Maclean

