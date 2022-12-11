Two Islamic State officials killed in US raid in eastern Syria - US Centcom















Dec 11 (Reuters) - Two Islamic State (IS) officials were killed in a U.S. helicopter raid in eastern Syria on Sunday, the U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

One of those killed was Anas, an IS Syria Province official who was involved in the group's deadly plotting and facilitation operations in eastern Syria, the statement said.

Reporting by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Alex Richardson











