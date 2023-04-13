Two killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine's Kherson region - governor















April 13 (Reuters) - Russian artillery and aerial attacks killed two civilians and wounded two more in Ukraine's southern region of Kherson on Thursday, the local governor said.

"The army of the Russian Federation hit Zmiivka in Kherson region with guided aerial bombs, they hit a school and ... one person was killed and another was wounded," Oleksandr Prokudin, the governor, said in a television broadcast.

Another man was killed in the shelling of a park inside the city of Kherson early in the morning and another person was wounded in a village elsewhere in the region, he said.

Ukrainian troops recaptured Kherson last November after nearly eight months of occupation by Russian forces who seized it soon after the start of the invasion.

The area is now under almost constant bombardment from Russian forces that are entrenched on the opposite side of the Dnipro River.

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Tom Balmforth and Jonathan Oatis











