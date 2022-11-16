Two workers dead after explosion at Tamarack Valley wellsite in Alberta















Nov 16 (Reuters) - Two contractors were killed after an explosion at a Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TVE.TO) wellsite in northern Alberta, the Canadian oil and gas producer said in a statement on Wednesday.

Tamarack Chief Executive Brian Schmidt said the explosion happened around 2 p.m. on Saturday, and left two people dead. The company enacted emergency procedures and isolated the site.

"The cause of the explosion is under investigation and we are cooperating with all regulatory authorities to find answers," Schmidt said, adding the that the company extended its sympathies to the contractors' families.

An Alberta Occupational Health and Safety investigation is underway and all work on the site has stopped.

Calgary-based Tamarack produces 43,000 barrel of oil equivalent per day (boepd), according to its latest earnings release.

Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Jonathan Oatis











