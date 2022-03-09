1 minute read
UAE minister, U.S.'s Blinken discuss two-way ties, Ukraine -report
DUBAI, March 9 (Reuters) - The foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates discussed developments in Ukraine and ways to strengthen two-way ties during a telephone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, the state news agency said.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Blinken discussed the importance of reaching a political settlement to the Ukrainian crisis, it added.
Reporting by Lina Najem; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
