UAE pledges $100 million to support countries affected by irregular immigration

Japanese PM Kishida visits Abu Dhabi
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates meets with Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan (not shown), during an official reception at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, July 17, 2023. Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

July 23 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has pledged $100 million to support development projects in countries affected by irregular immigration, state news agency WAM said on Sunday.

The announcement was made by UAE president Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as he attended an international conference in Rome on Sunday, according to WAM.

Reporting by Hatem Maher and Muhammad Al Gebaly; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next