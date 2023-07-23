UAE pledges $100 million to support countries affected by irregular immigration

July 23 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has pledged $100 million to support development projects in countries affected by irregular immigration, state news agency WAM said on Sunday.

The announcement was made by UAE president Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as he attended an international conference in Rome on Sunday, according to WAM.

Reporting by Hatem Maher and Muhammad Al Gebaly; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.