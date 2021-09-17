World
UAE rejects European Parliament resolution on human rights as 'incorrect'
DUBAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates rejected on Friday as "factually incorrect" a resolution passed by the European Parliament criticizing its human rights record and calling for the release of peaceful political activists.
"Every country has its own laws and legal institutions, the UAE constitution and national legislation enshrines fundamental rights which provide for the fair treatment of all citizens and residents," the Emirati foreign ministry said in a statement.
