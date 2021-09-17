Skip to main content

World

UAE rejects European Parliament resolution on human rights as 'incorrect'

1 minute read

People walk in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, September 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool

DUBAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates rejected on Friday as "factually incorrect" a resolution passed by the European Parliament criticizing its human rights record and calling for the release of peaceful political activists.

"Every country has its own laws and legal institutions, the UAE constitution and national legislation enshrines fundamental rights which provide for the fair treatment of all citizens and residents," the Emirati foreign ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 8:24 PM UTC

Canada's Trudeau, rival look to fire up supporters ahead of tight vote

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday acknowledged the unpopularity of his pandemic election and intensified his calls on progressive voters to back his campaign, with his bid for re-election at risk of being doomed by low turnout.

World
UN faces $100 trln shortfall in fight against climate change, inequality - report
World
UNHCR chief says 'space for discussion' with Taliban over human rights
World
WHO's Tedros seen running unopposed for top job despite Ethiopia snub - sources
World
Taliban replaces women's ministry with ministry of virtue and vice