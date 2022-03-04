1 minute read
UAE's de facto ruler stresses importance of finding peaceful solutions to Ukrainian crisis - WAM
CAIRO, March 4 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates de facto ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan spoke by telephone with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, on Friday and stressed the importance of finding peaceful solutions to the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian crisis via dialogue and negotiations, the Emirati state news agency (WAM) reported.
Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Alex Richardson
