UAE's de facto ruler stresses importance of finding peaceful solutions to Ukrainian crisis - WAM

1 minute read

Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan gestures as he walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

CAIRO, March 4 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates de facto ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan spoke by telephone with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, on Friday and stressed the importance of finding peaceful solutions to the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian crisis via dialogue and negotiations, the Emirati state news agency (WAM) reported.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

