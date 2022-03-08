UK to announce plans to reduce Russian oil and gas use at 1600 GMT -report

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in London, Britain, March 7, 2022. Alberto Pezzali/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - The British government will make an announcement around 1600 GMT on Tuesday about how it intends to reduce Russian oil and gas imports over time, Politico reporter Alex Wickham said on Twitter.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the world could not simply stop using oil and gas from Russia but it could accelerate the transition away from it.

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce a ban on Russian oil in remarks at 10:45 a.m. (1545 GMT) on Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter said. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.