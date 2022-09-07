UK blames Iran for 'reckless' cyberattack on Albania

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Britain on Wednesday said its National Cyber Security Centre had determined Iranian state-linked actors were "almost certainly" responsible for a cyberattack against the Albanian government in July. read more

"Iran's reckless actions showed a blatant disregard for the Albanian people, severely restricting their ability to access essential public services," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.

"The UK is supporting our valuable partner and NATO ally. We join Albania and other allies in exposing Iran's unacceptable actions."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.