UK, Canada stress importance of full probe into Poland missile strike

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada hold a news conference at the G20 summit on November 16, 2022 in Nusa Dua, Indonesia. The G20 meetings are being held in Bali from November 15-16. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to stress the importance of a full investigation into a missile strike on Poland, Sunak's office said on Wednesday.

"The prime minister and Prime Minister Trudeau emphasised the importance of a full investigation into the circumstances behind missiles falling in Poland yesterday," Sunak's office said, after the two leaders spoke to Zelenskiy from the G20 summit in Indonesia.

"They stressed that, whatever the outcome of that investigation, Putin's invasion of Ukraine is squarely to blame for the ongoing violence."

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman and Sachin Ravikumar, editing by Elizabeth Piper

