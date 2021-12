Members of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) navy participate in a joint exercise called the 'Great Prophet 17', in the southwest of Iran, in this picture obtained on December 22, 2021. IRGC/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday it condemned a launch of ballistic missiles by Iran in war games conducted this week. read more

"These actions are a threat to regional and international security and we call on Iran to immediately cease its activities," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andy Bruce, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.