UK Court of Appeal says flight to take migrants to Rwanda can go ahead

Demonstrators display placards during a protest outside the Royal Courts of Justice whilst a legal case is heard over halting a planned deportation of asylum seekers from Britain to Rwanda, in London, Britain, June 13, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - The first flight to take migrants arriving illegally in Britain to Rwanda can go ahead on Tuesday, the Court of Appeal in London ruled after judges dismissed campaigners' attempts to win an injunction to stop it.

Charities and a trade union had launched an appeal against the government's plan to send asylum seekers to the East African nation after the High Court on Friday ruled the first planned flight could take place.

Judge Rabinder Singh said the Court of Appeal could not interfere with the High Court judge's "clear and detailed" judgement, and refused permission for further appeal.

Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.