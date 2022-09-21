1 minute read
UK foreign minister Cleverly expresses concern over tensions in Taiwan Strait
LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Britain's foreign minister James Cleverly on Wednesday expressed concern over tensions in the Taiwan Strait in a meeting with China's foreign minister Wang Yi, a spokesperson said in a statement.
Cleverly held a first meeting with his China's counterpart at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.
Reporting by Farouq Suleiman, Editing by Paul Sandle
