UK foreign minister Cleverly expresses concern over tensions in Taiwan Strait

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Britain's foreign minister James Cleverly on Wednesday expressed concern over tensions in the Taiwan Strait in a meeting with China's foreign minister Wang Yi, a spokesperson said in a statement.

Cleverly held a first meeting with his China's counterpart at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman, Editing by Paul Sandle

