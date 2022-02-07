UK foreign minister may visit Russia on Feb.10 - RIA

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss gives a statement on toughening the sanctions on Russia if it invaded Ukraine, in the House of Commons in London, Britain, January 31, 2022. UK Parliament/UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Moscow and London are discussing a possible visit by Britian's foreign minister Liz Truss to Moscow on Feb. 10, the RIA news agency quoted Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Monday, amid diplomatic efforts to resolve a crisis around Ukraine.

Western powers fear Russia is preparing to invade its smaller ex-Soviet neighbour. Moscow denies any such plans but is seeking security guarantees including a pledge that Ukraine is never allowed to join NATO.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron is flying to Moscow, seeking commitments from Russian President Vladimir Putin to dial down the tensions with Ukraine.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Gareth Jones

