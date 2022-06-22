UK Foreign Secretary to visit Israel, Israeli foreign ministry says

JERUSALEM, June 22 (Reuters) - Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is expected to visit Israel in the coming month, an Israeli Foreign Ministry statement said without specifying an exact date.

Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid invited Truss by phone on Wednesday, the statement said, adding that "the two discussed the need for determined action by the international community against Iranian terror".

Lapid is set to take over from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the head of a caretaker government, after he and Bennett moved on Monday to dissolve parliament and hold an early national election. read more

Writing by Henriette Chacar; Editing by Alex Richardson

