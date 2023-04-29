UK has evacuated about 1,888 people from Sudan since Tuesday

British nationals board RAF plane during evacuation from Wadi Seidna Air Base
British nationals board an RAF plane during the evacuation from Wadi Seidna Air Base, Sudan April 28, 2023 in this handout image. Arron Hoare/UK Ministry of Defence/Handout via REUTERS

April 29 (Reuters) - Britain has evacuated 1,888 people on 21 flights from Sudan since it the evacuation operation started on Tuesday, Britain's foreign ministry said, with a final flight to depart from Wadi Saeedna airfield on Saturday.

On Friday, Britain said that it would cease evacuations of nationals and other eligible people from Sudan as demand for spaces on its aircraft declined.

Hundreds of people have been killed in Sudan in nearly two weeks of conflict and Britain, like other nations, has been evacuating its nationals.

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next