UK hopes France will reconsider cancelling invite to migration meeting

1 minute read

Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 15, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Britain hopes France will reconsider cancelling the invitation for interior minister Priti Patel to attend a meeting scheduled this weekend to tackle the topic of illegal migrants, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday.

"No nation can tackle this alone and so I hope that the French will reconsider," he told BBC News.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

