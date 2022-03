UK-Iranian Zaghari-Ratcliffe has had British passport returned -UK lawmaker

A British-Iranian aid worker, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, poses for a photo after she was released from house arrest in Tehran, Iran March 7, 2021. Zaghari family/WANA/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has had her British passport returned, British lawmaker Tulip Siddiq said on Tuesday.

"I am very pleased to say that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been given her British passport back," Siddiq, who is the member of parliament for where Zaghari-Ratcliffe used to live in London, said on Twitter.

"She is still at her family home in Tehran. I also understand that there is a British negotiating team in Tehran right now."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.